Politics

Anti-Trump Super PAC The Lincoln Project Fires Senior Adviser Who Called Trump ‘Retarded’

Screenshot/Facebook/Greg Price/11:15 p.m.

Screenshot/Facebook/Greg Price/11:15 p.m.

Greg Price Contributor
Font Size:

The Lincoln Project, a Republican anti-Trump super PAC, announced Wednesday that they ended their relationship with senior adviser Sophia Nelson after she called President Donald Trump “retarded.”

In a series of tweets Wednesday morning, Nelson said that it was “only right” that she step down from her affiliation with the organization and described their mission to defeat President Trump in November as “too critical.”

Nelson had responded to a tweet Tuesday afternoon from The Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson criticizing President Trump’s coronavirus response by using the word, which led to swift bipartisan backlash.

Screenshot Twitter (@IAmSophiaNelson)

Screenshot Twitter (@IAmSophiaNelson)

The Lincoln Project has not responded to requests for comment from the Daily Caller.