Senior Adviser To Anti-Trump Super PAC The Lincoln Project Calls Trump ‘Retarded’

Sophia Nelson, a senior adviser to The Lincoln Project and “frequent CNN pundit,” responded to a tweet from Rick Wilson criticizing President Donald Trump for his early response to the coronavirus pandemic by calling the president “retarded.”

Nelson, a former Republican and self described “award-winning journalist,” later deleted the tweet after a swift bipartisan backlash.

I will delete the tweet cause you guys just can’t help yourselves! I respect your concern. https://t.co/GPOC8t4C0N — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) March 31, 2020

I want everyone to see this tweet below! It’s all how you come at people. Evan got my attention because he made me pause and go: oh! Wait! I get it. Not the meaning I intended but I see his point. I deleted it. Then came the nasty ass twitter bully mob! My block game is strong! https://t.co/GPOC8t4C0N — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) April 1, 2020

The Lincoln Project is an anti-Trump Republican super PAC formed by George Conway, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson. It is dedicated to “defeating President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box.”

Republican North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer came under fire last week after he responded “she’s retarded” to a clip of Speaker Nancy Pelosi posted on Twitter by the Daily Caller. He quickly apologized and attributed it to a typo, saying he meant to write “she’s ridiculous.”

The Lincoln Project’s official Twitter account slammed Cramer for using the word, calling it “beyond reprehensible” and encouraged their followers to call his office and “tell him what you think.”

Call @SenKevinCramer and tell him what you think. This is beyond reprehensible. https://t.co/aKqhPMQbeb — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 25, 2020

The Lincoln Project has not responded to a request for comment.