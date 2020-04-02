‘We Look At That Literally Every Day’: Dr. Fauci On Banning Domestic Travel

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the task force and President Donald Trump consider banning domestic travel in America “literally every day” because of the novel coronavirus on CBS Thursday.

Trump announced Wednesday that there are discussions about possibly limiting travel to and from certain “hot spots” across America. These would include areas that have seen large numbers in coronavirus cases.

“We look at that literally every day,” Fauci confirmed on “CBS This Morning.” “It really depends on what city you’re talking about and from where you are coming. So this is something that you’re absolutely correct is on the table and is discussed.”

The chief medical advisor to the coronavirus task force added that it was not his specific advice to the president, but it was often included in discussions on what to do to help stop the spread. (RELATED: Trump: ‘Quarantine Will Not Be Necessary,’ Instead Directs CDC To Issue ‘Strong’ Travel Advisory)

The coronavirus task force announced Tuesday that they expect between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths in America because of the novel coronavirus. Fauci stressed that these numbers can be reduced by safely practicing social distancing rules.