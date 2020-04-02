They Attacked Trump For Touting ‘Unproven Drugs,’ Now The NYT Is Reporting It Can Help With Coronavirus

Media pundits rushed to attack President Donald Trump over his comments that hydroxychloroquine might help coronavirus cases, but now publications are admitting it could work.

Trump said during a press briefing that the drug, which is used to treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, is showing “tremendous promise” in helping treat the novel coronavirus.

Members of the press pounced, with Vox reporting that Trump’s comments about the drug were “reckless promotion.” The New York Times headlined a March 2o article by saying “Trump’s Embrace of Unproven Drugs to Treat Coronavirus Defies Science.”

“How many desperately needed hospital beds will we have to set aside for people who unknowingly chose to develop life-threatening heart Arrhythmias? All because they followed the moronic advice of Dr. Don Trump to take hydroxycloroquine with a qt [sic] prolonging agent, Azithromycin,” NYT best-selling author Kurt Eichenwald tweeted.

Aliza Nadi, an investigative reporter and producer at NBC News, called Trump’s comments an “unfounded claim.”

Calls to two dozen pharmacies (CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid) from NYC to Albuquerque, LA to SF about their hydroxycloroquine stock yielded the same response- it’s “backordered” — Aliza Nadi (@alizanadi) March 23, 2020

Studies, however, show that there may be truth behind Trump’s comments. Less than two weeks after attacking Trump for his “embrace of unproven drugs,” the NYT published an article April 1 about a small study that indicated hydroxychloroquine may help virus patients improve. (RELATED: CNN Bashed Trump For Saying The Same Thing About Coronavirus Death Percentage That They’re Now Reporting)

“The malaria drug hydroxychloroquine helped to speed the recovery of a small number of patients who were mildly ill from the coronavirus, doctors in China reported this week,” the NYT article on the drug reported.

“Previous reports from China and France that the drug seemed to help patients, along with enthusiastic comments from President Trump, have created a buzz around hydroxychloroquine and the closely related chloroquine, which are decades-old drugs used to treat malaria and autoimmune diseases like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved emergency authorization of using the drug for coronavirus patients. The Washington Post reported these “unapproved” drugs after the FDA’s announcement and noted that the administration said the “benefit outweighs risks.”

“There is little evidence chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are effective, but the president continues to tout them,” Forbes claimed just days before the NYT report indicating that the drug may be effective.

Others who have railed against Trump’s comments include Democratic Nevada Gov. Stephen Sisolak, who banned anti-malaria drugs for outpatient coronavirus treatment after the president’s comments.

Twitter demanded that Fox News’ Laura Ingraham take down a tweet about hydroxychloroquine after the social media company said that it violated their misinformation policy. Twitter later backtracked and said that Ingraham was not forced to take down the tweet, according to Politico.

Ingraham’s March 20 tweet read that the drug was being used in “many hospitals” and that it had shown “very promising results,” Politico reported. It was later determined that a doctor being cited in Ingraham’s tweet and on her show did not work at the New York facility she said was using the drug.

It is not clear which part of the tweet violated Twitter’s policy, as studies now show that the drug could, in fact, help with the novel coronavirus.