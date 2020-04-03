Environmental Racism Is An ‘Underlying Health Condition’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants Reparations For Coronavirus

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Friday that long-term environmental racism and income inequality were causing coronavirus to disproportionately affect minorities.

“COVID deaths are disproportionately spiking in Black + Brown communities,” Ocasio-Cortez began, explaining that the reason for that was related to decades of racial and income inequality.

Ocasio-Cortez then argued that long-term policies had created a different kind of “underlying health condition,” adding, “Why? Because the chronic toll of redlining, environmental racism, wealth gap, etc. ARE underlying health conditions.”

"Inequality is a comorbidity," Ocasio-Cortez concluded by calling for reparations to those hardest hit. "COVID relief should be drafted with a lens of reparations."

Ocasio-Cortez has also been outspoken about the impact that widespread unemployment could have in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

10 million people *that we know of* are newly unemployed in the US. This is an unprecedented crisis. The Federal gov has the power to guarantee healthcare, housing, & basic income. Yet conservative officials are resisting doing the bare minimum to save lives. It’s a betrayal. https://t.co/YshBMvjrTR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 2, 2020