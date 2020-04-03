Health

Environmental Racism Is An ‘Underlying Health Condition’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants Reparations For Coronavirus

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) talks to colleagues on the floor of the House after the House of Representatives approved two counts of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Friday that long-term environmental racism and income inequality were causing coronavirus to disproportionately affect minorities.

“COVID deaths are disproportionately spiking in Black + Brown communities,” Ocasio-Cortez began, explaining that the reason for that was related to decades of racial and income inequality.

Ocasio-Cortez then argued that long-term policies had created a different kind of “underlying health condition,” adding, “Why? Because the chronic toll of redlining, environmental racism, wealth gap, etc. ARE underlying health conditions.”

“Inequality is a comorbidity,” Ocasio-Cortez concluded by calling for reparations to those hardest hit. “COVID relief should be drafted with a lens of reparations.” (RELATED: ‘Crumbs For Our Families’: Ocasio-Cortez Unloads On ‘Shameful’ Senate Coronavirus Relief Bill)

Ocasio-Cortez has also been outspoken about the impact that widespread unemployment could have in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.