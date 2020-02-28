Politics

Ted Cruz Asked Ocasio-Cortez, ‘What’s A Y Chromosome?’ She Went Ballistic

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz sparred with New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over several unanswered science questions.

The spat began Thursday when Ocasio-Cortez criticized President Donald Trump for putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the task force responding to Coronavirus.

Cruz responded by asking Ocasio-Cortez, “As you are speaking as the oracle of science, tell us, what exactly is a Y chromosome?” (RELATED: ‘They’re Not Ted Cruz, Believe Me’: Trump Mocks Democratic Primary Debates)

Ocasio-Cortez fired back, insulting Cruz and touting her own scientific prowess and resume.

Cruz challenged Ocasio-Cortez directly then, pointing out the fact that he had asked her three scientific questions that she had ignored in favor of sharing her “resume & ad hominem attacks.”

Cruz then repeated all three of the questions, beginning with the one about the Y chromosome.

“Science Q2 was ‘at what age of gestation does science tell us that an unborn child feels physical pain?'” Cruz’s second question was meant to challenge the Democratic Party’s position allowing abortion through all nine months of pregnancy for any reason.

“And Science Q3 was ‘of the 195 countries on planet Earth, which country produced the greatest total reduction in CO2 emissions in 2019?'” Cruz’s final question attacked the Green New Deal and the fact that the United States is not the primary offender with regard to CO2 emissions.

At the time of publication, Ocasio-Cortez had not responded to any of the questions.