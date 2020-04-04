REPORT: Donald Trump ‘Believes’ The NFL Season Will Happen As Scheduled, Hopes Fans Will Be Back In The Stands By August

President Donald Trump thinks the NFL season will move forward as planned amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski, Trump said during a Saturday conference call with league commissioners that the season schedule shouldn’t be impacted by coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Schefter tweeted the president “believes the NFL season should start on time in September.”

In conference call with major league sports commissioners on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he believes the NFL season should start on time in September, sources familiar with the call told @wojespn and me. More on call coming at https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2020

Furthermore, Trump also reportedly told league executives that he expects people to start going to events again by August or September.

Donald Trump also told commissioners that he hopes to have fans back in stadiums and arenas by August and September, sources said, though it is currently unclear if medical experts find that to be a realistic timeline amid the current coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/EFqDryGlTQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2020

I don’t care if you are a Republican or a Democrat. I don’t care if you voted for Trump or not. I couldn’t care less.

We should all be hoping that President Trump’s belief that the season will happen as planned turns into a reality come September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Dec 29, 2019 at 1:17pm PST

Right now, people are desperate for anything they can get during the coronavirus crisis. We need something to look forward to and nothing is bigger than football.

To make matters even better for fans, ESPN also reported that Trump discussed “the leagues working together to lobby for tax credits that used to exist for fans, such as the ability to deduct concessions and tickets from taxes” to encourage people to go to games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Dec 29, 2019 at 10:56am PST

This is a great development, and it should be a sign we’re moving in the right direction.