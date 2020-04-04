Trump Sends 1,000 Military Medical Personnel To New York City, May Send More

President Donald Trump sent 1,000 military medical personnel to New York City on Saturday, buttressing the city’s dwindling supply of nurses and doctors.
Trump made the announcement one week after sending the USNS Comfort to NYC. The city’s hospitals are overrun and their staff overworked according to reports coming out of the city. Trump said he may send more personnel to the city or elsewhere across the country should the need arise. (RELATED: Pelosi Says Senate Coronavirus Bill Is Discriminatory To Residents In DC, One Day Before House Vote)
The Comfort has brought less relief to the city than some anticipated, however, as it currently can’t accept coronavirus patients. But due to the social distancing guidelines, the injuries that typically fill the city’s emergency rooms have plummeted. Despite the ship’s 1,000 beds, it had accepted just 20 patients as of Friday, according to CNN. (RELATED: The CIA Is Trying To Find China’s Real Coronavirus Numbers)
The Trump administration is considering allowing COVID-19 patients onto the ship.