Dabo Swinney Traveled On Private Jet For Vacation During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has traveled on a private jet since the coronavirus pandemic started.

According to CBS Sports, Swinney told the media he traveled to Florida on a private jet for vacation, but “the plane was sanitized.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also added he might do it again for Easter.

Obviously, I’m a huge fan of Dabo Swinney. He’s my guy, and I admire the hell out of the way he runs his football program.

He wins a ton and he wins by doing things the right way. We love seeing that happen in America.

Having said that, it’s not a great look when a star football coach is jetting around the country during a pandemic!

Come on, Dabo! Respect the crisis and don’t take risks! I’m not even sure what it means to sanitize a plane, but it really doesn’t matter.

We’re all buckling down right now and doing our part to make sure the college football season goes forward as planned.

Swinney is helping lead the fight, and it’s not exactly outstanding when he’s also utilizing private jets. Do your part, Dabo! Stay home, watch some film and don’t put yourself at unnecessary risk.