Chicago Mayor Urges Citizens To ‘Stay Home, Save Lives’ — Until She Needs A Haircut

Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot speaks at the U.S. Conference of Mayors 88th Winter Meeting in Washington, U.S., January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended her decision to get a haircut despite urging citizens to stay at home in accordance with the state order.

Lightfoot called on Chicago residents to “Stay home, save lives” in a recent video and even added the mantra to her Twitter handle. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Heard Calling Police Union Leader A ‘Clown’)

But a few days later, a photo surfaced of Lightfoot with a woman who claimed to have given the mayor a haircut — after the statewide “stay-at-home” order was given.

Lightfoot defended the decision by saying, “I’m the public face of this city and you know, I’m a person who [takes] personal hygiene very seriously and I felt like I needed to have a haircut. So I got a haircut.”

Lightfoot also claimed that her stylist wore a mask and gloves while trimming her hair, but the posted photo showed her standing shoulder-to-shoulder with her stylist, and neither was wearing protective gear of any kind.