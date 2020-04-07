Chicago Mayor Urges Citizens To ‘Stay Home, Save Lives’ — Until She Needs A Haircut

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended her decision to get a haircut despite urging citizens to stay at home in accordance with the state order.

Lightfoot called on Chicago residents to “Stay home, save lives” in a recent video and even added the mantra to her Twitter handle. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Heard Calling Police Union Leader A ‘Clown’)

I don’t have much time to myself these days, but I felt I needed to make sure everyone knows how I feel about this Stay at Home Order. Which one motivates you the most to stay at home? #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/pDbCdySMQk — Mayor Lightfoot #StayHomeSaveLives (@chicagosmayor) March 30, 2020

But a few days later, a photo surfaced of Lightfoot with a woman who claimed to have given the mayor a haircut — after the statewide “stay-at-home” order was given.

Mayor Lightfoot Criticized After Post Shows Her Getting Haircut During Stay-At-Home Order https://t.co/JkluWJXgdN pic.twitter.com/8jyjReRdZQ — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) April 7, 2020

Lightfoot defended the decision by saying, “I’m the public face of this city and you know, I’m a person who [takes] personal hygiene very seriously and I felt like I needed to have a haircut. So I got a haircut.”

Lightfoot also claimed that her stylist wore a mask and gloves while trimming her hair, but the posted photo showed her standing shoulder-to-shoulder with her stylist, and neither was wearing protective gear of any kind.