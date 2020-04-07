Larry Kudlow Says Economy May Not Reopen For Eight Weeks

Top Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Tuesday that the economy may not re-open for as many as eight weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues to bring American life to a halt.

Kudlow, who Politico calls a “self-described optimist” told the outlet that he believes the economy may reopen “in the next four to eight weeks.” (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan. 21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

Kudlow also said in the same interview that President Donald Trump’s administration is considering asking Congress for more funds for small business. The recently-passed $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package included a $350 billion slush fund for small businesses, and banks were slammed over the weekend with loan applications from companies. (RELATED: Here’s What The Coronavirus Stimulus Package Actually Does)

“If the demand is that high, which I would regard as a good thing because we just want to get folks through this tough period, why not ask for more money?” Kudlow said.

The president has repeatedly expressed his desire to reopen the U.S. economy, but has largely followed the advice of his medical advisers who have advocated for a prolonged shutdown. The administration’s current guidelines mandate strict social distancing and currently lasts until April 30.