Body Of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean Found After Canoe Accident

Authorities have found the body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean five days after she and her son went missing in the Chesapeake Bay, NBC reported Monday.
McKean, 40, is the daughter of former Democratic Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and granddaughter of former U.S. Attorney General and Democratic New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. She and her 8-year-old son Gideon went missing Thursday evening after he was last seen kicking a ball with other children when the ball fell into the water, and the pair went to retrieve it amid high winds, according to NBC.
Maryland Natural Resources Police said Monday that McKean’s body was found in 25 feet of water about 2.5 miles south of her mother’s residence in Shady Side, Maryland, NBC reported. Authorities used aviation and underwater imaging sonar technology to find her body. (RELATED: Kennedy Family Member Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean And Son Presumed Dead In Canoeing Accident)
Her son is still missing and authorities are resuming their search.
“She was magical — with endless energy that she would put toward inventing games for our children, taking on another project at work or in our community, and spending time with our friends,” David McKean, her husband, wrote in a Facebook post Friday.