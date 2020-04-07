Police Kill Man Who Stabbed Four Women At Tennessee Truck Stop

Police shot and killed a truck driver in Knoxville, Tenn. Tuesday after the man stabbed four women at a truck stop, killing three of them and hospitalizing one, numerous sources reported.

Idris Abdus-Salaam, 33, was the man responsible for the stabbings, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said according to ABC’s Knoxville affiliate. The stabbing occurred Tuesday at a Pilot truck stop at around 7 a.m., and left Joyce Whaley, Patricia Denise Nibbe, and Nettie R. Spencer, dead, the Hill reported. A fourth victim remains hospitalized in unknown condition.

A stabbing suspect who was shot and killed after fatally stabbing three women and hospitalizing a fourth at a Knoxville truck stop early Tuesday has been identified by the TBI. Deceased suspect, Idris Abdus-Salaam, 33, was truck driver from Durham, NC. https://t.co/snReoCmNSN — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) April 7, 2020

When police arrived at the scene, Abdul-Salaam was in the parking lot holding a knife. After he refused to drop the weapon, police opened fire and pronounced him dead. (RELATED: Coronavirus Reportedly Pushing Gun And Ammo Sales Skyward)

Three of the victims were employees at the truck stop, and one victim was a customer, according to ABC.

“Today is a difficult day for the Pilot Company family,” a statement from Pilot said according to ABC. “We are devastated to confirm the loss of three team members and the injury of a guest after an act of violence at our Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, location this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we extend our deepest sympathy to the families and loved ones of the victims.”

The officer who fired the shot was not hurt, ABC reported.