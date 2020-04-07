Trump Parts Ways With Another White House Press Secretary, And The Short List For Her Replacement Is Narrowed To Two Candidates

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving the West Wing to return to First Lady Melania Trump’s staff full-time.

According to CNN, Grisham was forced out by new chief of staff Mark Meadows, who is considering Trump campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Department of Defense press secretary Alyssa Farah to fill Grisham’s current role. Farah served as Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary and as Meadows’ own communications director during a portion of his time at the U.S. House of Representatives. (RELATED: Mark Meadows Officially Resigns From Congress, Starts Job As White House Chief Of Staff)

A Meadows aide declined to comment Tuesday morning when asked by the Daily Caller about the ongoing search. Farah and McEnany did not return the Daily Caller’s inquiries as to whether or not they wanted to join the White House team.

“I continue to be honored to serve both the President and the First Lady in the administration,” Grisham said of the move. “My replacements will be announced in the coming days and I will stay in the West Wing to help with a smooth transition for as long as needed.”

Grisham, per CNN, will return to her former post as FLOTUS chief of staff. She has been pulling double-duty as both the communications lead for the first lady and the president after the departure of former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Grisham has not attended a televised press briefing since filling in for Sanders back in summer of 2019, despite her stated intention to restart them after Sanders stopped holding them in 2019.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.