‘Give Me The Price’: Trump Ignores Journalist For Not Knowing Oil Costs

President Donald Trump ignored a reporter’s question on Tuesday regarding oil after the reporter admitted he didn’t know the current price of oil during the coronavirus daily task force.
“Can I check in on oil again today?” the reporter asked before the president interrupted him asking, “Where is it today? What is the price? Give me the price.”
The reporter responded, “I am not sure, to be honest.” (RELATED: WATCH: ABC’s Jon Karl Salutes Fauci — Fauci Fires Back With Finger Guns)
“How can you ask a question when you don’t know the price? Let me just go to somebody else,” Trump said before moving on. The president on Monday also berated ABC News correspondent Jon Karl after being questioned about a Health and Human Services inspector general report that found a number of hospitals did not have enough tests for COVID-19.
The Washington Examiner reports that the global 2020 demand for Oil has gone up by nearly 30% due to Russia and Saudi Arabia overflowing the market. In addition, the coronavirus has caused gas prices to plummet as countries implement social distancing measures.