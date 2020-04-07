Tucker Carlson: Even With Epidemic ‘Receding,’ Discussing Getting Back To Normal ‘Has Become Taboo’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson pointed out that, even with the coronavirus infection and death toll “receding,” it’s still “taboo” in many circles to discuss getting things back to normal in the United States.

Beginning a lengthy monologue on Tuesday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the Fox News host discussed how once-dire COVID-19 projections “have been scaled back dramatically” in the wake of far lower numbers than any of the models anticipated, even taking social distancing measures into account.

“Whatever’s happening, this epidemic appears to be doing less damage than anticipated and it is receding more quickly.”

While this would ordinarily be something “we ought to celebrate,” serious talk of getting things back to normal, as has happened in some places in Europe, hasn’t even started.

“Now it’s time to look ahead,” Carlson said. “If the virus is doing less systemic damage to our system than expected, then presumably we can begin to consider how to improve the lives of the countless Americans who’ve been grievously hurt by this, by our response to this. How do we get 17 million of our most vulnerable citizens back to work? That’s the task.”

The Fox News host noted how other comparable countries like Denmark and Austria are already scheduling the reopening of schools, daycares, and small stores.

“So that’s what they’re doing,” he said. “We’re not doing that here. We’re not even talking about doing it because we’re not allowed to. And any discussion of how we might transition out of the shutdown back into normal life for some reason has become taboo in this country. Go ahead and raise the question. You’ll find yourself denounced as a tool of Wall Street who doesn’t care about human life — often denounced by pro-choice activists who are happy to accept cash from corporate America.”

“The layers of irony are of course bottomless,” he contended. “But we shouldn’t be surprised by it. This is what happens when public debate, healthy public debate, is replaced by memes, and mindless partisans on social media define the terms of allowable conversion, as they have. And so we plod forward, as if the flawed models weren’t flawed at all — as if the reality of what’s actually happening in our hospitals should play no role at all in the decisions we make going forward.” (RELATED: ‘We Should Never Let Someone Like That Run This Country’: Tucker Carlson Says Dr. Fauci’s Advice Could Lead To ‘National Suicide’)

The Daily Caller co-founder noted how the “conventional wisdom” put forward by Dr. Anthony Fauci and others is that of many months of shutdowns and a life that “may never return to normal.”