US Naval Academy Glee Clubs Deliver Virtual ‘America The Beautiful’ During Coronavirus Chaos

U.S. Naval Academy glee club members came together — virtually — to deliver a socially distant rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

The U.S. Naval Academy Music Department posted a video of the project Thursday. (RELATED: Naval Academy Just One-Upped Bruno Mars With This Fire ‘Uptown Funk’ Cover)

WATCH:

According to the description, the video was compiled from dozens of clips sent in from students who belonged to the combined men’s and women’s glee clubs as they rode out the coronavirus pandemic in their homes across the nation.

“Though we are spread across the nation far and wide, we are still together!” the USNA captioned a tweet sharing the video.

Though we are spread across the nation far and wide, we are still together! USNA Combined Men’s and Women’s Glee Clubs, virtual “America The Beautiful”https://t.co/Qhs05ws3VT — U.S. Naval Academy (@NavalAcademy) April 9, 2020

Prior to the social distancing restrictions made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, the groups were able to practice and perform together regularly — and once restrictions are lifted, they will be able to do so again.

Until then: