CNN Headline Rewritten Within The Hour — Editing Out Criticism Of Senate Democrats

A CNN headline was the subject of a quick-change Thursday — a headline that appeared critical of Senate Democrats was edited within an hour to be less critical.
The story, posted by CNN after the Senate reached a stalemate over a boost to the small business coronavirus relief program, detailed the competing proposals put forward by Democrats and Republicans. (RELATED: NYT Quietly Edits Headline On Failed Coronavirus Deal To Protect Democrats — Twice)
The original headline read, “Democrats Block GOP-Led Funding Boost For Small Business Aid Program.”
But less than an hour later, the headline had been changed to read, “Senate at Stalemate Over More COVID-19 Aid After Republicans And Democrats Block Competing Proposals.”
This is CNN.
10:36AM
vs.
11:15AM
Their headline at 10:36AM was the accurate one. pic.twitter.com/N89U8ZuXSM
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 9, 2020
According to the report, the proposal Senate Democrats blocked was a clean increase in small business funding. Republicans reportedly balked when Democrats tried to designate certain amounts for “underserved communities” and attach additional funding for hospitals and state and local governments.
“We need more funding and we need it fast,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell explained. “I want to add more money to the only part of our bipartisan bill that could run out of money. My colleagues must not treat working Americans like political hostages. We must not fail them.”