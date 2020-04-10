Trump And Fauci Team Up To Knock Down Question From NBC Reporter

President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci both knocked down a question from NBC’s Peter Alexander during Friday’s coronavirus press briefing.

Alexander asked about new federal projections that he said indicate that “lifting the 30-day shelter in place orders would lead to a spike in infections.” The NBC reporter added that the projections came from the “Department of Homeland Security, HHS [Department of Health and Human Services],” but neither Trump nor Fauci appeared to know what he was referring to.

“When did they say this would take place?” Trump asked. “They have not seen it. I guess they leaked it to NBC. Nobody’s seen it, and they’re the ones that do it,” he added while gesturing towards the coronavirus task force members.

“We will find out about it. They don’t know about it.”

Alexander said that the information had not been leaked to NBC News as Fauci took over to try and answer the question. Fauci, too, appeared to be unsure of what Alexander was referring to in his question. (RELATED: Trump Chides NBC’s Peter Alexander For Trying To Defend Jim Acosta)

“First of all, I have not seen that. I have been here all day,” Fauci said. “I think what they are talking about is that, whenever you pull back, you would expect that you might start seeing cases.”

Alexander said he was just “telling you what I know” despite none of the White House task force members present appearing to know what federal projections he was talking about.