Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Politics

Patriots Democratic Primary Round-Up: Last Man Standing

US-POLITICS-VOTE-BIDEN

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Wednesday that he was no longer seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

But while Sanders’ exit effectively opens the door for former Vice President Joe Biden, it is still a bit of a mixed bag — there are still some serious questions about what could happen next, especially with regard to the 914 delegates Sanders already amassed and the die-hard followers who may be ready to make good on the “Bernie or bust!” mantra.

President Donald Trump quickly capitalized on the uncertainty and actively began campaigning for the Sanders supporters who might feel disenfranchised.

As always, the Daily Caller has waded through all of the most recent stories to bring you the latest: who’s in, who’s out, who’s surging and what Americans have to say about the whole mess.

The standouts:

Former rivals — including Biden — stepped up to voice their support for Sanders as he stepped aside.

The washouts:

Despite conceding the nomination to BidenSanders opted to retain control of his 914 delegates — and remain on the ballot in upcoming states in order to accumulate more — because they would give him leverage over the Democratic Party platform going into the convention in August.

The question remains whether the Bernie Bros will come around and cast a vote for Biden.

The dropouts:

So who’s left? Biden and (sort of) Sanders.

The opposition:

President Trump has wasted no time in courting Sanders’ supporters, claiming that the Democratic National Committee “rigged” the primary to take it from Sanders — a claim that some of them may already believe.

The hot takes:

The delegate count:

  • Joe Biden: 1217
  • Bernie Sanders: 914
  • Other: 171

Check back next week for updates, including the results of the most recent primaries and more.

Related content:

Joe Biden Went To China And Said He ‘Fully’ Understood Its One-Child Policy

‘America’s Most Creepy’: Rick Wilson Trashed Biden For Years But Now Endorses Him For President

‘Stop, Stop, Stop’: Laura Ingraham Forced To Referee Spat Between Matt Gaetz And Chris Hahn

Left-Wing Super Pac Dumps Six-Figure Ad Buy On Memes Hitting Trump For Golfing Amid Virus Pandemic

Trump And Biden Tied In New Fox News Poll

Biden’s Attempts To Win Over Bernie’s Supporters Are Laughable At Best

‘Our Hearts Are Heavy’: Activists React After Bernie Bails, Turn Toward Biden

Pro-Trump Super PAC More Than Triples Swing State Spending After Sanders Drops Out Of Democratic Primary

EXCLUSIVE: Trump 2020 Comms Director Explains 4 Key Strategy Changes The Campaign Made To Deal With Coronavirus

Biden Offers Bernie Sanders’s Supporters An Olive Branch, Says ‘You’re Needed’ To Beat Trump

‘Thank You To Elizabeth Warren’: Trump Credits MA Senator With Tanking Bernie’s Campaign