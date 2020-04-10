Patriots Democratic Primary Round-Up: Last Man Standing

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Wednesday that he was no longer seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

But while Sanders’ exit effectively opens the door for former Vice President Joe Biden, it is still a bit of a mixed bag — there are still some serious questions about what could happen next, especially with regard to the 914 delegates Sanders already amassed and the die-hard followers who may be ready to make good on the “Bernie or bust!” mantra.

President Donald Trump quickly capitalized on the uncertainty and actively began campaigning for the Sanders supporters who might feel disenfranchised.

The standouts:

Former rivals — including Biden — stepped up to voice their support for Sanders as he stepped aside.

.@BernieSanders &Jane are good friends of ours. Bernie &I came into the Senate together &in the words of Paul Wellstone, he‘s always fought tirelessly to improve peoples’ lives. His decision to end his campaign is a decision to unite our party &shows he is a true public servant. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 8, 2020

I’ve admired @BernieSanders’ courage for 20 years and loved getting to know him this last year on the trail. He and his supporters are a tremendous force, and I’m looking forward to teaming up to end the Trump presidency and open the door to a better American era. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) April 8, 2020

Thank you @BernieSanders, for fighting so relentlessly for America’s working families during this campaign. Your fight for progressive ideas moved the conversation and charted a path for candidates and activists that will change the course of our country and party. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 8, 2020

My friend Bernie Sanders has committed his life to the fight for justice, healthcare, and equality for all Americans. I’m confident he will continue that fight. My aloha and thanks go out to @BernieSanders, @janeosanders, @ninaturner & #NotMeUS movement for their dedication! pic.twitter.com/2vjc1qzE1s — Tulsi Gabbard ???? (@TulsiGabbard) April 8, 2020

I know Bernie well. He’s a good man, a great leader, and one of the most powerful voices for change in our country. And it’s hard to sum up his contributions to our politics in one, single tweet. So I won’t try to. https://t.co/Z6OkCDWFNm — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 8, 2020

The washouts:

Despite conceding the nomination to Biden, Sanders opted to retain control of his 914 delegates — and remain on the ballot in upcoming states in order to accumulate more — because they would give him leverage over the Democratic Party platform going into the convention in August.

“I will stay on the ballot in all remaining states and continue to gather delegates… We must continue working to assemble as many delegates as possible at the Democratic Convention, where we will be able to exert significant functions.” #THANKYOUBERNIE! pic.twitter.com/D7o1sCPYIu — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) April 8, 2020

The question remains whether the Bernie Bros will come around and cast a vote for Biden.

Joe Biden’s “olive branch” to Bernie Sanders voters, who tend to be under 50, is a plan to lower the Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 60. Hillary Clinton tried something similar in 2016, offering to lower it to 55. It’s really insulting how little Democrats have learned. — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) April 10, 2020

The dropouts:

Today I am suspending my campaign. But while the campaign ends, the struggle for justice continues on. https://t.co/MYc7kt2b16 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 8, 2020

So who’s left? Biden and (sort of) Sanders.

The opposition:

President Trump has wasted no time in courting Sanders’ supporters, claiming that the Democratic National Committee “rigged” the primary to take it from Sanders — a claim that some of them may already believe.

Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

The hot takes:

BREAKING: Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the presidential race. The DNC has officially trampled & gutted the grassroots. The establishment, who gave you Hillary Clinton, won. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 8, 2020

Should the citizens of Milwaukee be concerned now that Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the race? His paid campaign organizer Kyle Jurek told @PVeritas_Action that it “will burn” if Sanders didn’t get the nomination. #Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/T21gG5cWGQ — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 8, 2020

#BernieSanders just dropped out of the race. The rigging of these primaries is complete. Now we get a choice between a rich white man with mental problems who’s anti-women, has stood for racist policies, & is funded by big banks & financial institutions OR… Donald Trump. — Lee Camp [Redacted] (@LeeCamp) April 8, 2020

The delegate count:

Joe Biden: 1217

Bernie Sanders: 914

Other: 171

Check back next week for updates, including the results of the most recent primaries and more.

