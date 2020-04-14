Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Calling All Patriots: Do We Need To Start An Investigation Into Coronavirus’ Origins?

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 01: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the press briefing room flanked Attorney General William Barr (3rd L), Defense Secretary Mark Esper (3rd R), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley (2nd R), National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien (2nd L) and Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday (R) April 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. After announcing yesterday that COVID-19 could kill between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans, the Trump administration is also contending with the economic effects of the outbreak as the stock market continues to fall, businesses remain closed, and companies lay off and furlough employees. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley suggested Tuesday that coronavirus could have originated in a Chinese research facility. What do you think? Do we need to find out the virus’ definitive origins?

