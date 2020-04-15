Warren Endorses Biden For President

Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president in a Wednesday tweet.

“In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild,” the Massachusetts Democrat and former Biden rival said in the tweet. “Today, I’m proud to endorse@JoeBiden as President of the United States.”

(RELATED: Obama Says Biden Has Most Left-Wing Platform Of Any Major Nominee In History) Her endorsement comes a day after former President Barack Obama endorsed Biden and two days after former 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders endorsed the former vice president.

In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VrfBtJvFee — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020

Obama noted in his endorsement that Biden has one of the most left-wing platforms of any major party nominee in history.

“It’s one of the reasons that Joe already has what is the most progressive platform of any major party nominee in history,” the former president said. “Because even before the pandemic turned the world upside-down, it was already clear that we needed real structural change.”

“Barack,” Biden tweeted Tuesday. “This endorsement means the world to Jill and me. We’re going to build on the progress we made together, and there’s no one I’d rather have standing by my side.”

