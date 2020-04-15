Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Senior Officials Reject Washington Post’s Claim That Trump’s Name Appearing On Stimulus Checks ‘Reeks Of Partisanship’

President Trump Participates In America CARES: Small Business Relief Update
Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
Senior officials within the Trump administration are pushing back on the notion that including the president’s name on coronavirus stimulus checks is a partisan, political move that will delay their delivery to the American public.

A high-ranking official at the Department of the Treasury confirmed to the Daily Caller that President Donald Trump’s name will appear on the economic impact checks but joined a chorus of voices within the administration pushing back on Washington Post’s story that originally broke the news.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 14: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force in the Rose Garden at the White House April 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump announced that he is halting funding for World Health Organization WHO. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Post claimed that adding Trump’s name to the check would push back delivery by several days and said that “the presence of Trump’s name on the checks reeks of partisanship in a corner of the government that touches all Americans.” (RELATED: Here’s Why The Coronavirus Outbreak Might Lead To A Resurgence In US Manufacturing)

Multiple other senior administration officials, who requested to remain anonymous as they were not authorized to speak on the subject, told the Daily Caller that the Post’s framing was “irresponsible.”

“The President’s name is on the checks, the same as it’s on the CARES Act,” one official stated. “It wasn’t politically advantageous for Democrats and their propaganda arm at the Washington Post to pounce on that.”

Another official added that the Post’s “outcry” was “outrageous, out of touch and emblematic of the president’s one man fight against the swamp.”

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 02: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks in the press briefing room with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza during the Coronavirus Task Force briefing April 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. The U.S. government reported an unprecedented 6.6 million jobless claims this morning as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Yet another official claimed “millions of Americans are already seeing relief as a result of the CARES Act, not to mention that most people will receive direct deposits instead.”

Treasury spokesperson Monica Crowley publicly shot down the idea Wednesday morning that the additional step would push back the mailing schedule.

“We expect the first checks to be in the mail early next week,” she wrote, noting that the Treasury Department is currently ahead of schedule when compared to the 2008 stimulus payments issued by President George W. Bush’s administration. “Treasury and the IRS have worked around the clock to get fast and direct economic assistance to hardworking Americans.”

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced earlier in the week that the first tranche of payments to roughly 80 million Americans would be delivered Wednesday morning. Crowley noted it took the Bush administration more than 2 months to distribute payments in 2008.