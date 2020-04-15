Senior Officials Reject Washington Post’s Claim That Trump’s Name Appearing On Stimulus Checks ‘Reeks Of Partisanship’

Senior officials within the Trump administration are pushing back on the notion that including the president’s name on coronavirus stimulus checks is a partisan, political move that will delay their delivery to the American public.

A high-ranking official at the Department of the Treasury confirmed to the Daily Caller that President Donald Trump’s name will appear on the economic impact checks but joined a chorus of voices within the administration pushing back on Washington Post’s story that originally broke the news.

The Post claimed that adding Trump’s name to the check would push back delivery by several days and said that “the presence of Trump’s name on the checks reeks of partisanship in a corner of the government that touches all Americans.” (RELATED: Here’s Why The Coronavirus Outbreak Might Lead To A Resurgence In US Manufacturing)

Multiple other senior administration officials, who requested to remain anonymous as they were not authorized to speak on the subject, told the Daily Caller that the Post’s framing was “irresponsible.”

“The President’s name is on the checks, the same as it’s on the CARES Act,” one official stated. “It wasn’t politically advantageous for Democrats and their propaganda arm at the Washington Post to pounce on that.”

Another official added that the Post’s “outcry” was “outrageous, out of touch and emblematic of the president’s one man fight against the swamp.”

Yet another official claimed “millions of Americans are already seeing relief as a result of the CARES Act, not to mention that most people will receive direct deposits instead.”

Treasury spokesperson Monica Crowley publicly shot down the idea Wednesday morning that the additional step would push back the mailing schedule.

“We expect the first checks to be in the mail early next week,” she wrote, noting that the Treasury Department is currently ahead of schedule when compared to the 2008 stimulus payments issued by President George W. Bush’s administration. “Treasury and the IRS have worked around the clock to get fast and direct economic assistance to hardworking Americans.”

Treasury spokesperson response to last night’s inaccurate and misleading Washington Post story: pic.twitter.com/5K7SNa6PFC — Monica Crowley (@TreasurySpox) April 15, 2020

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced earlier in the week that the first tranche of payments to roughly 80 million Americans would be delivered Wednesday morning. Crowley noted it took the Bush administration more than 2 months to distribute payments in 2008.