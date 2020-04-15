Has The Government Mislead The Public With Its Coronavirus Response?

The U.S. government’s response to the coronavirus has been polarizing, with some pundits arguing that the government did not act soon enough, and others praising the federal government for being proactive in banning travel from China and Europe, among other things.

While the coronavirus pandemic has tested Americans’ trust in government, it has also served as a test of the government’s trust in Americans. When the virus forced the U.S. economy to largely shut down, most Americans were willing to play ball, and have strongly supported mitigation efforts. However, concern is mounting that the government is going too far in its effort to slow down the virus, and it could potentially cost the country a united response in the future. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan. 21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

Government, corporations, and news outlets have repeated popular slogans and cliches such as “We’re all in this together,” and “Alone together,” but do their actions match their words? Both the U.S. government and the World Health Organization originally told the public not to wear masks unless they were experiencing symptoms, despite estimates that roughly 1 in 4 people who have the coronavirus don’t experience symptoms.

“They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk,” U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted in late February.

The guidance was ridiculed by health experts, who noted that if nothing else, a face mask would at least prevent people from touching their face, helping cull the virus’ spread. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) now says that everybody should wear face masks. Major cities in California, including San Francisco and Los Angeles have begun implementing mandatory mask laws in order to slow the spread of the virus. It is not known exactly why Adams initially lied to the public, when he told them that face masks were “not effective” in preventing the spread of the virus, but it has been speculated that his goal was to preserve enough masks for the most vulnerable populations given that the U.S. had a scarce supply of N95 masks at the time.

The surgeon general and other health officials could have simply been honest, and told younger, healthier Americans to avoid buying an excessive amount of masks until the country had enough for everybody. Most Americans would have listened. Throughout this crisis, the American people have shown a willingness and desire to help each other, and would have done so in this scenario as well. Now Americans have to be wondering about their government: “If we’re all in this together, why did they lie to us?” And, the face mask debacle isn’t the only example of the dishonesty and fuzzy math that has dominated the U.S. government’s response to the pandemic. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: How Trump’s Coronavirus Guidelines Could Tank The US Economy)

The U.S. response has largely been based on worst case scenario models, especially the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) model that the White House has been using. The IHME model predicted weeks ago that as many as 240,000 people could die from the virus in the U.S., but has since revised their prediction down to roughly 60,000, the same number of American lives that are lost during a typical flu season. The model panicked Americans when it predicted hospital shortages across the U.S., but those predictions have not come to fruition either. President Donald Trump admitted during a White House press briefing earlier this month that the model had overestimated the number of beds that the country needed for its response. New York has become the epicenter of the pandemic, but even they have not had to deal with the hospital shortages that the IHME model predicted. The model forecasted that New York would need 65,400 hospital beds by April 4, but only 15,905 were actually used at that time. (RELATED: People Are Starting To Question The Accuracy Of The White House’s Coronavirus Model)

New York City recently decided to change the way it counts coronavirus deaths, adding nearly 4,000 deaths to its total overnight. The additions increased the death toll in the U.S. by 17%, and came days after hard hit counties in Ohio announced that they would start counting people who died experiencing coronavirus symptoms such as intense coughing, shortness of breath, and a fever. Some pundits have defended the move, noting that the CDC uses death certificate data to estimate its flu count, but others have floated the idea that the numbers are being inflated to get the American people to buy into the government’s message.

“Y’all, the CDC has, since 2009, listed both positive flu tests and presumed flu together,” conservative writer Erick Erickson tweeted Wednesday. “That’s what NYC is doing, nothing more.”

Y’all, the CDC has, since 2009, listed both positive flu tests and presumed flu together. With COVID-19, until now, it has only listed positive tests. But it wants state govs to compile presumptive COVID-19 cases too. That’s what NYC is doing, nothing more https://t.co/Is9QQpsPKk — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Conservative Review senior editor Daniel Horowitz raised serious concerns about the way the government is getting its coronavirus statistics after White House task force member Dr. Deborah Birx admitted that the country was being “liberal” in the way it counts deaths related to the virus.

“There’s a difference between someone dying of COVID-19 and someone dying with COVID-19,” Horowitz wrote in a column last week. “Typically, an autopsy would be performed to determine the actual cause of death. This is very important in determining the real fatality rate of the virus.”

While the vast majority of Americans continue to comply with social distancing orders, there are signs that unrest is rising. Small groups of protesters have gathered throughout the country in recent days to protest the government shutdowns that have led to mass unemployment and a global recession. After a protester was arrested at the North Carolina capital Tuesday, the Raleigh Police Department was harshly criticized for describing the First Amendment right to protest as a “non-essential activity.”

Americans have largely been cooperative as their government has insisted on stringent public health regulations, but the government has not been honest with its people in return. This dishonesty has not led to an erosion of public support, but it’s clear that more and more Americans are becoming restless.