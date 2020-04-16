Veteran Actor And ‘Tommy Boy’ Star Brian Dennehy Dead At 81

Veteran actor and “Tommy Boy” star Brian Dennehy “passed away last night from natural causes,” per his family. He was 81.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian [Dennehy] passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related," a tweet from the legendary actor's daughter " actress Elizabeth Dennehy read Thursday.

"Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends," she added.

Dennehy was a two-time Tony winner and star of such films as “First Blood” in 1982, “Silverado” and “Cocoon,” both in 1985.

According to a report in Deadline:

His earlier film work included the hit comedies Semi-Tough (1978), with Burt Reynolds and Kris Kristofferson; Foul Play (1977), opposite Chevy Chase and Goldie Hawn; and the Dudley Moore-Bo Derek romp 10 (1980).

Dennehy won accolades for his work spanning five decades on the stage and screen. He also won multiple Emmy’s for his roles in several mini-series ranging from 1990’s A Killing in a Small Town to 2005’s Our Fathers.

Not to mention, his work on Broadway which included the likes of Brian Friel’s “Translations” in 1995 and as Matthew Harrison Brady in 2007’s “Inherit the Wind.”

Shortly after news broke about his death, celebrity tributes to him started pouring in on social media.

“I met Brian in a bar, acted in a movie with him but the stage was what he loved,” Dana Delany tweeted. “In rehearsal he said, ‘This is it, kid.’ He was a fellow nutmegger, mick and a Marine. They don’t make his kind anymore. to his family.”

