Demi Lovato And Sam Smith Announce They’re Ready For Love With Catchy New Pop Song

Demi Lovato and Sam Smith announced that they are ready for love again in their catchy new pop song aptly titled, “I’m Ready.”

In the video released Friday, the 27-year-old pop singer and Smith dive into their own struggles when it comes to love and relationships over the years, per USA Today.

The “Stay With Me” hitmaker kicks off the song talking about waiting in his bed alone for a lover who’s not a cheater and then the “Sober” hitmaker comes in with lyrics about looking for a lover disguised as a “sinner.” (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

“It’s a hot night in my head in the chill of the winter, no,” Lovato sang. “I’ve been looking hard for a lover disguised as a sinner, no. Not a cheater. A redeemer.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

“He’s a cold, cold blooded defeater,” she added. “It’s a hot night in my head in the chill of the winter, no.”

The chorus is just as fun, with the lyric, “I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready for someone to love me.”

The video includes both donning white olympic-like jumpsuits while the pair compete in a variety of Olympian type events.

The single will appear on Smith’s upcoming album, which originally was titled “To Die For” and was due out June 5th,” per the RollingStone magazine. However, due to the coronavirus it has been postponed and the title changed.