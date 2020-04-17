How To Launch A Podcast While You’re Stuck At Home

Spending all this time stuck inside, you probably have a lot of things you want to say, so why not start a podcast? Really, given all the free time we’ve had dumped into our laps, now’s the perfect time to buckle down and get your own show on the airwaves. The Start-to-Finish Guide to Launching a Successful Podcast Bundle will help you get started, and it’ll only run you $44.99 today.

While talking into a mic and posting recordings online seems easy at first, there’s actually quite a lot of work that goes into launching a successful podcast. From mapping out the direction of each episode to creating authentic, engaging content to edit, The Start-to-Finish Guide to Launching a Successful Podcast Bundle teaches you everything you need to know about this growing industry. With nine easy-to-follow courses led by top-rated instructors, podcasters and learning coaches, you’ll learn how to master the art of podcasting and then some.

Even if you’re clueless as to what equipment to use, this training shows you all the ropes. From choosing the right recording hardware to mixing with industry-approved software, you’ll have all the tools at your disposal to make your podcast into one people will want to listen to.

The Start-to-Finish Guide to Launching a Successful Podcast Bundle exposes you to every aspect of the industry — even the ones you may not have thought about, like how to advertise your podcast and gain an audience. In the bundle’s course on social media marketing, you’ll learn how to use secondary content like vlogs, Instagram posts and more to draw in the right listeners. You’ll even learn how to reach out to important influencers who can really help get your podcast into new, exciting territory.

Boasting high ratings from thousands of students who have enrolled in the courses, there’s no question the program will help set you up for success, no matter your experience level.

“As a beginner, I felt this course has given me a lot of exposure to many little things we take for granted while using social media.” – Theresa John-Mangalath

“I had no idea this course was so dense with information. Well worth the investment. My work has already improved. Can’t wait to learn even more” – Jordan McDonald

Ready to kick your podcast production into high-gear? Now’s the time since The Start-to-Finish Guide to Launching a Successful Podcast Bundle is on sale now for just $44.99 — that’s over 90% off its regular price!

