‘Gretchen Whitmer Is A Ghoul’: Tucker Wonders Why ‘People Rotting In Wheelchairs’ Is Allowed But Abortion Is ‘Essential’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a “ghoul” for enacting statewide coronavirus measures that consider abortion “essential” while outlawing surgeries like joint replacements.

During the Friday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” monologue, Carlson called attention to people in need of medical and dental procedures that have been outlawed, people “suffering in silence” because of the pain such procedures often alleviate.

WATCH:

“We’ve all been told we must sacrifice for the sake of the country, but is there a good reason these people are suffering?” the Fox News host said before questioning the logic of banning surgeries like joint replacements that can keep people from being immobilized.

“People don’t get joint replacements lightly,” he said. “Every joint replacement is essential by definition. This isn’t Botox. When joints go bad, bone grinds on bone. People can’t walk. They wind up in wheelchairs, which frequently leads to a cascade of health disasters. Immobility kills people. It happens all the time. ‘Tough luck,’ says Gretchen Whitmer. Scheduled joint replacements are now illegal in the state of Michigan. Performing one is a criminal act.”

Carlson pressed his point behind the lack of logic or “valid science” in Whitmer’s order by noting that the Michigan governor considers elective abortion “essential.”

“Abortion isn’t like rescuing crippled people from rotting in wheelchairs,” he noted sardonically. “That, by contrast, would be ‘nonessential.’ Joint replacements are in fact one medical procedure the government is happy to get in the middle of.” (RELATED: ‘I Wasn’t Thinking Of The Bill Of Rights’: New Jersey Gov Responds To Tucker’s Question About His State’s Social Distancing Order)

“Gretchen Whitmer will punish you for attempting to perform one. That’s her stated position,” said Carlson. “Gretchen Whitmer is a ghoul. She is a dangerous ideologue who knows nothing about science and doesn’t care to learn. Whitmer deems elective abortion essential because the abortion lobby has bankrolled her political career. She is encouraging liquor and lotto ticket sales in her state because a sin taxes levied on the poorest people in Michigan fund her government.”