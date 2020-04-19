Harvard Smart People Misspell ‘Arithmetic’ While Advocating ‘Ban’ On Homeschooling

Harvard Magazine’s May-June issue published an article that warned of the inherent dangers of homeschooling — and featured a photo that contained a spelling error.

Woah.

I just noticed the bizarre cover image used for the Harvard Magazine article.

It shows a sad homeschool child imprisoned in a house while the other kids are outside playing.

Notice the house is made of books, one of them being the Bible ???????? pic.twitter.com/IZfaVuIA0G

— Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) April 18, 2020