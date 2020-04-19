Education

Harvard Smart People Misspell ‘Arithmetic’ While Advocating ‘Ban’ On Homeschooling

Harvard University students walk through the campus on the day Harvard University president, Lawrence H. Summers announced he is resigning at the end of the academic year February 21, 2006 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Harvard Magazine’s May-June issue published an article that warned of the inherent dangers of homeschooling — and featured a photo that contained a spelling error.

The illustration, by Robert Neubecker, shows a child imprisoned inside a home made entirely of books — one of which is a Bible. The other book titles that appear in the illustration are “Reading,” “Writing” and “Arithmatic [sic].”

Many were quick to point out the fact that, while criticizing homeschoolers, Harvard Magazine went to print with a misspelling of “arithmetic.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: He Cleaned His Handgun On Video During Class. Now This Harvard Law Student From Oklahoma Is Responding To The Backlash)

Author Erin O’Donnell cited Elizabeth Bartholet, a professor with Harvard Law School’s Child Advocacy Program, to make the case for a “presumptive ban” on homeschooling as a practice, arguing that the burden should be on parents to prove that they could educate their children in a manner approved by the state.

Homeschooling, [Bartholet] says, not only violates children’s right to a “meaningful education” and their right to be protected from potential child abuse, but may keep them from contributing positively to a democratic society.

The article comes as the coronavirus pandemic has closed schools nationwide — thrusting millions of Americans into a world of at least partial homeschooling — and presents warnings against allowing parents to continue down that path once schools have reopened.