Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Iron-Fisted Incompetence

On today’s podcast we explore the actions of the bumbling and overbearing Democratic governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, with Republican State Sen. and President Pro Tempore of the Michigan Senate Aric Nesbitt. From not being able to buy vegetable seeds but being free to buy weed, the state was thrown into a ball of confusion as Whitmer struggled to manage the situation.

Listen to the show:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is reportedly on the running mate short list for Democratic Party presumptive nominee Joe Biden. Under that spotlight, her reaction to the coronavirus pandemic has shown her trouble with handling pressure. Issuing one of the strictest lockdown orders in the country, the governor now determines what is and is not allowed to be sold in stores and has banned people from traveling between houses they own. Republican State Sen. Aric Nesbitt knows Whitmer and has seen firsthand how she has tried to declare the legislature “non-essential” while allowing abortions, which she called “life affirming.” While the Detroit metro area is under siege, the rest of the state is protesting against orders that have huge swaths of the retail stores allowed to operate roped off because the governor won’t allow citizens to purchase their products. We get into all the insanity.

