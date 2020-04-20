US Oil Prices Could Plunge To Near $0, Producers May Pay To Get Rid Of Crude Glut

Oil prices plunged to below $1 a barrel Monday, and Goldman Sachs reportedly says U.S. oil prices could crash to near $0 a barrel as the industry is among many to take a demand hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The oil market faces a glut with nowhere to put physical barrels of crude, prompting some buyers in Texas to offer some oil streams for $2 a barrel, raising the possibility that producers may soon have to pay to relieve themselves of crude, Yahoo Finance reported Monday. (RELATED: ‘Uncharted Territory’: Energy Analysts Worry Oil Prices Could Fall Below Zero, Forcing Producers To Radical Measures)

BREAKING: Goldman Sachs says U.S. oil prices could crash to near $0 a barrel today. https://t.co/RGQfq5ZrM3 — Rebecca Jarvis (@RebeccaJarvis) April 20, 2020

US West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery —a key American oil benchmark — was down $15.71, or 86%, at $2.66 a barrel, a one-day drop that would be the largest on record since 1983, according to Market Watch.

Since the beginning of the year, oil prices have taken a nosedive of more than 90% due to the compounding effects of the coronavirus and a breakdown in the OPEC+ agreement. The price collapse has forced crude explorers to shut down 13% of the American drilling fleet last week, according to Yahoo Finance.

Goldman Sachs warned in early April that producers, especially in landlocked pipelines like those in the U.S., Canada, and Russia, will face mounting problems since there’s no place to get rid of mounting supply, according to CNBC. “Given the cost of shutting down a well, a producer would be willing to pay someone to dispose of a barrel, implying negative pricing in landlocked areas,” the bank said.