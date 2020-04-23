Ocasio-Cortez Follows Sen Sanders’s Lead, Says ‘I’m Going To Be Voting For Joe Biden’

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Wednesday that she plans on voting for former Vice President Joe Biden in November as the presumptive nominee ramps up for a bruising general election fight with President Donald Trump.

The New York lawmaker revealed her vote during a livestream conversation on Instagram with rapper Fat Joe, who put Ocasio-Cortez on the spot, telling her that “You can vote for Trump, you can vote for Biden or you can not vote at all.” He then asked her how she plans on voting.

“In November, I’m going to be voting for Joe Biden,” she responded before adding: “This is the first time where I’m saying it declaratively like this.”

Ocasio-Cortez told The New York Times on April 13 that she wants Biden to become more like Sen. Bernie Sanders, a progressive fire starter. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Officially Endorses Joe Biden For President)

WATCH:

here’s the clip of AOC talking about voting for Biden on Fat Joe’s IG Live last night. pic.twitter.com/el1DcRL252 — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) April 23, 2020

Sanders bowed out of the presidential campaign April 8 after losing several primary states to Biden, who easily won Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan, which Sanders won in 2016. Sanders endorsed the former vice president on April 13, less than a week after ending his campaign.

Biden is running up the numbers among older voters, but is failing to capture the imagination of the younger people who flocked to Obama in 2008. His inability to energize the millennial generation and its peers has not gone unnoticed in Sanders’s camp.

Ocasio-Cortez, for her part, told TheNYT that she has “not talked to the vice president” and suggested that a potential rally with the former vice president is not impossible.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.