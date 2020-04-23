Daily Caller Patriots – Editor Daily Rundown for 4/23/2020

Harvard, Princeton To Reject Coronavirus Funding As Other Ivy League Schools Say They Will Keep The Funds

Harvard and Princeton Universities announced Wednesday that they will not accept millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded coronavirus stimulus funding. News that the Ivy League schools will not accept the funding came after the Daily Caller News Foundation reported Tuesday that the eight schools that make up the Ivy League were allocated a combined $61.7 million in funding from the CARES Act, despite controlling endowments with a combined value in 2019 of over $140 billion. President Donald Trump singled out Harvard during a press conference Tuesday, noting that the school was set to receive millions in taxpayer funding despite controlling a $40 billion endowment, one of the largest college endowments in the world.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he “totally disagrees” with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s phase 1 plans to reopen tattoo parlors, bars, hair salons and other nonessential businesses this week. Trump said Kemp’s decision violates the phase 1 guidelines the White House announced last week that recommends states wait to ease social distancing restrictions until there’s widespread testing and a low level of community transmission. Trump said he respects Kemp’s right as a governor to make his own decision. Kemp is allowing tattoo parlors, spas, hair salons or barbershops, movie theaters and bowling alleys to reopen this week so long as they, and their patrons, follow physical distancing orders and other guidelines, Kemp announced on Monday. “Maybe you wait a little bit longer until you get to a phase 2. So do I agree with him? No, but I respect him and I will let him make his decision,” Trump said at a White House press conference. “Would I do that? No … But I’m going to let him make his decision, but I told him, I totally disagree.”

The strategy — aimed at allowing some exposure to the virus in order to build immunity among the general population while protecting high-risk groups like the elderly — has been controversial. Some health experts liken it to playing Russian roulette with public health. But now, the country’s chief epidemiologist said the strategy appears to be working and that “herd immunity” could be reached in the capital Stockholm in a matter of weeks. “In major parts of Sweden, around Stockholm, we have reached a plateau (in new cases) and we’re already seeing the effect of herd immunity and in a few weeks’ time we’ll see even more of the effects of that. And in the rest of the country, the situation is stable,” Dr. Anders Tegnell, chief epidemiologist at Sweden’s Public Health Agency, told CNBC on Tuesday. Herd immunity among a population, usually achieved through vaccination, is reached when around 60% of citizens are deemed immune.

WASHINGTON — The alarming messages came fast and furious in mid-March, popping up on the cellphone screens and social media feeds of millions of Americans grappling with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Spread the word, the messages said: The Trump administration was about to lock down the entire country. “They will announce this as soon as they have troops in place to help prevent looters and rioters,” warned one of the messages, which cited a source in the Department of Homeland Security. “He said he got the call last night and was told to pack and be prepared for the call today with his dispatch orders.” The messages became so widespread over 48 hours that the White House’s National Security Council issued an announcement via Twitter that they were “FAKE.”

‘I Don’t Know That Your Assertion Is Factually Accurate’: Andrew Cuomo Pushes Back On ‘Little Brother’ Chris (VIDEO) The younger Cuomo then recapped the meeting between the governor and the president, both of whom had said that the meeting went well. “You keep saying you have good meetings, so does he, and then you don’t have what you need to reopen. How is this progress?” he asked. “Nice to be with you again,” Andrew said, appearing to ignore the question. “Glad you’re feeling better. Glad Christine is feeling better.” “It is a common frustration, governor. It’s a common frustration,” Chris pressed again. “I don’t know how common it is and I don’t know that — your assertion is factually accurate,” Andrew pushed back. “I don’t keep meeting with the federal government, and I don’t keep meeting with the president. We had one meeting, and it was a good meeting and it was a productive meeting.” Now Chris Cuomo’s teenage son Mario has coronavirus CNN host Chris Cuomo’s 14-year-old son, Mario, has contracted the coronavirus — following the infections of his father and mother, according to the family. Chris Cuomo announced his own positive test for COVID-19 about three weeks ago, and he revealed his wife’s diagnosis about two weeks later. Cristina, in turn, posted about Mario’s illness on Instagram Wednesday. “This virus has created a different version of me. My hope is to be stronger, healthier, smarter about the virus at large,” Cristina wrote. “After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls For National Work Boycott Post-Coronavirus (VIDEO)

A former national security official for the Trump White House said Wednesday that former CIA Director John Brennan deliberately suppressed intelligence evidence that showed Russian President Vladimir Putin would benefit if “the more predictable and malleable” Hillary Clinton was elected president in 2016. In an oped at Fox News, former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz strongly disputes the Senate Intelligence Committee’s findings in its latest report on the Russia matter. The bipartisan report, released on Tuesday, found that the intelligence community officials who prepared the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment of Russian interference in 2016 “were under no political pressure” to reach “specific conclusions.” […] “The House committee found the intelligence community assessment violated protocols for drafting such assessments,” Fleitz notes, but the Senate committee ignored these “extraordinary violations of intelligence community rules.” The intel assessment also supported the widely discredited Steele Dossier, which, as Fleitz points out, contained Russian disinformation.

A cyber security firm that contributed to a 2018 Senate Intelligence Committee report about Russian disinformation received nearly half-a-million dollars that same year from two non-profit groups that partnered with Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS, according to newly released tax filings. Advance Democracy Inc. (ADI) and The Democracy Integrity Project (TDIP), the two non-profits, paid $485,000 in 2018 to Popily, Inc., an Austin-based company better known as New Knowledge. ADI and TDIP paid $747,608 the same year to Walsingham Partners, a firm controlled by Steele, and $2,010,317 to Bean, LLC., a shell company that controls Fusion GPS. Daniel J. Jones, the founder of ADI and TDIP, is a former FBI agent and Senate Intelligence Committee aide best known for his investigation of CIA torture during the war on terror. He formed TDIP on Jan. 31, 2017, following a meeting with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson. The goal of the initiative was to continue an investigation into President Donald Trump that Fusion GPS and Steele started during the 2016 campaign. That project resulted in the now-discredited dossier that accused the Trump campaign of conspiring with the Kremlin. The special counsel’s investigation found no evidence of a Trump-Kremlin conspiracy. It was recently revealed that Steele himself might have fallen victim to Russian disinformation.