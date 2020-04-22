Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls For National Work Boycott Post-Coronavirus

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for a national work boycott, saying when businesses re-open people should refuse to go back to work.
In the first episode of Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas on Vice, Ocasio-Cortez says the American people should not return to work in order to provide for the family after the coronavirus pandemic has been controlled.
“When we talk about this idea of ‘reopening society’ you know, only in America- does the President, when the President tweets about liberation, does he mean go back to work. When we have this discussion about going back or reopening, I think a lot people should just say “no”- we’re not going back to that. We’re not going back to working 70 hour weeks just so that we can put food on the table and not even feel any sort of semblance of security in our lives,” Ocasio-Cortez said.
Ocasio-Cortez has made several statements throughout the pandemic which have caused controversy. Last Wednesday she said she noticed a shift in the coronavirus narrative when the impact on the black community became clear. Ocasio-Cortez, who went on ABC’s “The View,” made claims that warnings about smoking and drinking came only after the highest risk group changed from to elderly people to minority communities. (RELATED: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Says There Was A Shift In Coronavirus Narrative When More Black People Started Dying)
The full segment of Ocasio-Cortez’s interview debuts Wednesday at 10 pm on VICE TV.