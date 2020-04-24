Superstar Rapper Fred The Godson Dead At 35 From Coronavirus Complications

Superstar rapper Fred the Godson has died from coronavirus complications after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 35.

A rep for the rapper from New York City, born Fredrick Thomas, confirmed his passing to Fox News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

“New York City, Hip-Hop and the World lost a really good one yesterday,” his spokesperson shared with the outlet.(RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

Fred the Godson has passed away from COVID-19. Rest in peace The Bronx rapper was only 35-years-old: https://t.co/52ljhyUdLp pic.twitter.com/PgekLJDKgD — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 23, 2020

“Fred left this world better than he found it,” he added.

The rapper’s death was also confirmed by pal DJ Self who shared a post dedicated to him on Instagram.

Fred “was loved … never heard one bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well my brother,” Self captioned a post of the late superstar.

Another pal and music collaborator, Jaquae, also remembered Fred on his social media.

“Sleep in peace my brother…. You’ll never be forgotten,” his pal wrote. “LOVE U MAN. I have so much things to say but I’m lost right now.”

In a post earlier this month on his social media account, the Bronx native shared that he was battling the coronavirus.

“I’m in here wit this Corvus 19 shit,” the rapper wrote. “Please keep me in y’all prayers!!!! #godisgreat.”