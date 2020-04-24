Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Share Life-Changing News

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy.

Sources confirmed to People magazine in a piece published Thursday, the 70-year-old actor and his 37-year-old wife have welcomed the latest edition to their family. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

There is no word yet on the name of their little boy who joins the family after 14-month-old son Alexander, who was born in February 2019.

The “Pretty Woman” star also has a 20-year-old son Homer (whom he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell). Silva has a 7-year-old son Albert, from a previous marriage. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Admits She Was ‘Really Excited’ About Her Nudity In Modeling Debut)

It all comes after the actor’s rep confirmed the happy news in November the couple were once again expecting.

As previously reported, Gere and Alejandra secretly tied the knot in 2018 after dating since 2014.

She announced the exciting news they were expecting their first child together after a blessing from the Dalai Lama.

“A very special moment just a few minutes ago… Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn’t say it before telling HH Dalai Lama,” Alejandra captioned her photo on Instagram.

In another post, the “Unfaithful” star‘s wife captioned a post on the social media site ahead of her son’s birth simply, “I’m so happy!”

“I’m the happiest man in the universe,” the actor shared at the time with Hola! magazine. “How could I not be? Alejandra is beautiful, smart, sensitive, fun.”