Richard Gere And Wife Alejandra Confirm They Are Expecting Their Second Child

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra have confirmed they are indeed expecting their second child, after she gave birth to their son in February.

The 70-year-old actor’s rep confirmed to the “Today” show in a piece published Wednesday, that the “Pretty Woman” star and his 36-year-old wife were expecting again. However, there was no word yet on exactly when their bundle of joy will arrive. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Admits She Was ‘Really Excited’ About Her Nudity In Modeling Debut)

It all comes after the couple’s first child, Alexander, was born in February of this year. Alejandra announced the exciting news that they were expecting after a blessing from the Dalai Lama. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

“A very special moment just a few minutes ago… Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn’t say it before telling HH Dalai Lama,” Alejandra captioned her photo on Instagram.

In another post, the “Unfaithful” star‘s wife captioned a post on the social media site ahead of her son’s birth simply, “I’m so happy!”

Gere is also the father of Homer, 19, whom he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell. Alejandra has a 6-year-old son from a prior marriage.

The newlyweds tied the knot back in April of last year.

“I’m the happiest man in the universe,” the actor shared at the time time Hola! magazine. “How could I not be? Alejandra is beautiful, smart, sensitive, fun.”