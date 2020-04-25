Politico Quietly Updates Article After Claiming Trump Currently ‘Owes’ Millions To Bank Of China

Politico quietly updated a story after first claiming that President Donald Trump currently “owes millions to the Bank of China” Friday.

The publication posted an article Friday suggesting President Donald Trump currently “owes” millions of dollars to the Bank of China, adding that “the loan is due soon.” Politico was forced to quietly edit its story after it was determined that Trump apparently did not currently owe the Bank of China millions of dollars.

The publication updated the article, but did not admit that it may have bungled the story and did not retract its story.

“This article and headline were updated to include comment from the Bank of China and additional reporting,” Politico wrote in its updated article.

“After the first version of this article was published, the Bank of China issued a statement Friday evening stating that it sold its debt on the building weeks after the 2012 loan on the property,” Politico’s current article admits. “Vornado Realty Trust owns 70 percent of the building.”

Politico’s headline now reads that Trump “owed” – past tense – money to the Bank of China. It now includes an important note from the Bank of China as well. (RELATED: Trump Says China Should Face Consequences If It ‘Knowingly’ Caused Pandemic)

“‘On November 7, 2012 several financial institutions including the Bank of China participated in a commercial mortgage loan of $950 million to Vornado Realty Trust,’ said Peter Reisman, managing director and chief communications officer of Bank of China U.S.A. ‘Within 22 days, the loan was securitized and sold into the [commercial mortgage-backed securities] market, as is a common practice in the industry. Bank of China has not had any ownership interest in that loan since late November 2012,'” Politico’s article now reads.

As in, it appears Trump doesn’t owe tens of millions of dollars to Bank of China because they sold the loan in 2012. — andrew kaczynski???? (@KFILE) April 25, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign director of rapid response pushed the article before it was determined to be fake news. Still, Politico did not retract the article.

The article still tries to connect Trump’s response to the novel coronavirus.

“The Trump campaign has steadily increased its focus on trying to portray Biden as weak on China amid rising voter disapproval of China, the source of the coronavirus pandemic,” according to Politico.

Politico did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.