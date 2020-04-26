‘I’ve Lost Total Respect’ For Anderson Cooper: Biden Accuser On CNN Anchor’s Failure To Ask Former VP About Sexual Assault Allegation

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s accuser called out CNN’s Anderson Cooper for failing to ask the presumptive Democratic nominee about the allegations she’s made against him.

Tara Reade, 56, has accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in the early 1990s. Many legacy publications have either downplayed or ignored the news, although Biden has appeared on numerous television shows throughout his 2020 presidential campaign.

Biden has been interviewed by Cooper at least twice since Reade’s allegation was publicly announced over a month ago, according to Fox News. Reade told Fox News that she has “lost total respect” for Cooper after his failure to question Biden about the allegation.

“I really would look to [Cooper] for answers and I would never do that again. I’ve lost total respect,” Reade told Fox News. (RELATED: CNN Failed To Uncover Footage From Its Own Archives That Could Back Up Biden Accuser’s Allegations)

“I think it’s shocking that this much time has passed and that he is an actual nominee for president and they’re not asking the questions. He’s been on ‘Anderson Cooper’ at least twice where he was not asked.”

Reade, who previously worked as a senate staffer for the then-Delaware senator, wondered whether reporters would “treat it the same way” if the allegation was against President Donald Trump. She also suggested that news anchors did not treat the allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the same way as they are with her.

“There are two things happening at once,” Reade said. “[Biden] is not making himself accessible to be asked the question. And when he does make himself accessible, they are not asking, those anchors. And so that tells there may be a political agenda behind that and that’s gross.”

Biden has been on numerous other TV news shows since the allegation dropped publicly, Fox News reported. He has gotten face time with NBC News’ Chuck Todd and ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in addition to Cooper. None have asked about the allegation Reade has made against him.

The former VP has also been interviewed by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Brooke Baldwin, who also ignored the allegation, Fox previously reported.

Chris Cillizza weighs in… more than a month later. https://t.co/5aXFFKoNFC — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 25, 2020

“I’m a survivor and I would like the question asked,” Reade said.

Biden has denied the allegations through a spokesperson, Fox News reported.