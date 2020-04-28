Here Are 5 People Who Have Corroborated Details Of Tara Reade’s Accusation Against Joe Biden

Five different people have corroborated details of former Senate staffer Tara Reade’s sexual assault accusation against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Reade’s former neighbor Lynda LaCasse, her brother Collin Moulton and former coworker Lorraine Sanchez are among those who have corroborated details of her account.

Reade has accused Biden of pushing her against a wall, kissing her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent.

More and more details of Tara Reade’s sexual assault accusation against former Vice President Joe Biden have been corroborated.

Reade, a former staffer for Biden while he was in the Senate, has accused the former vice president of pushing her up against a wall, kissing her, touching her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent in 1993.

Biden has yet to personally address Reade’s accusation, though a campaign spokesperson has denied that the alleged incident ever happened. Biden’s campaign hasn’t returned repeated requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Five people have corroborated details of Reade’s account against Biden, who is the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, a Daily Caller News Foundation review of public statements found.

Reade’s mother

Reade’s late mother appeared to corroborate details of her account while calling into “Larry King Live” in 1993, shortly after Reade left Biden’s office. A transcript and video of the segment was uncovered after Reade mentioned in an interview that her mother had called into “Larry King Live” about her alleged assault.

“I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him,” a woman from Reade’s hometown told King.

Reade confirmed to the DCNF that it was her mother’s voice on the call.

WATCH:

Reade’s brother

Reade’s brother, Collin Moulton, confirmed to The Intercept that she told him about the alleged assault around the time that it happened — long before she went public with her claims against Biden. Her brother also confirmed that Reade’s mother had encouraged her to contact the police about the alleged assault.

The former neighbor

Reade’s former neighbor, Lynda LaCasse, corroborated key details of Reade’s account in an interview published Monday.

“This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it,” LaCasse, a Biden supporter, told Business Insider. (RELATED: DNC Chair Tom Perez Said Candidates Who Committed Sexual Misconduct ‘Should Step Aside.’ Now Joe Biden Is Facing A Sexual Assault Accusation)

“I remember her saying, here was this person that she was working for and she idolized him,” she added. “And he kind of put her up against a wall. And he put his hand up her skirt and he put his fingers inside her. She felt like she was assaulted, and she really didn’t feel there was anything she could do.”

LaCasse’s account of what Reade told her decades ago tracks with how Reade is describing the event now. Reade has accused Biden of pushing her against a up wall in a Senate corridor, kissing her, touching her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent.

Reade’s close friend

One of Reade’s close friends, who remained anonymous, also confirmed to The Intercept that Reade had described the alleged assault around the time it was said to have happened. Ryan Grim, the reporter at The Intercept who spoke to Reade’s close friend, confirmed to the DCNF on Tuesday that the friend in the story is not LaCasse.

The former coworker

Reade’s former coworker, Lorraine Sanchez, also corroborated details of her account against Biden. Sanchez and Reade worked together at a California state senator’s office in the mid-1990s.

Reade told Sanchez that “she had been sexually harassed by her former boss while she was in D.C., and as a result of her voicing her concerns to her supervisors, she was let go, fired,” Sanchez told Business Insider. She recalled Biden was Reade’s former boss, but didn’t remember if Reade named Biden when describing the incident.

