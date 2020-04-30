House Democrats Declare Themselves Non-Essential Workers

On today’s show we discuss how Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives are canceling the session scheduled to start Monday, treating themselves as non-essential employees. Plus, bombshell new evidence comes out in the corrupt investigation of Gen. Michael Flynn, and Joe Biden’s campaign is forced to cook up new talking points for Democrats as more corroboration comes to light to back up claims by former staffer Tara Reade.

The House of Representatives was all set to return to work this coming Monday, but now they’ve canceled those plans. Speaker Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer decided elected representatives of the people are too valuable to risk getting sick while doing their jobs, but their fat paychecks will continue uninterrupted. The Senate will be in session starting Monday because, unlike the House, the upper-chamber wants to get to work. House Democratic leadership has finally and publicly declared what a lot of people suspected all along: they aren’t essential employees. We get into the story.

Newly released notes from the FBI show agents were wondering if there was a legitimate reason to talk to Gen. Michael Flynn, then the National Security Advisor, or if it was just a set-up to try to get him to lie to them so he could get fired and charged with a crime. This is the latest in a series of shocking revelations exposing just how corrupt and politicized the intelligence community became under then-President Barack Obama. We have the details.

The Biden campaign is struggling to deal with the sexual assault allegations against the candidate by former staffer Tara Reade. Old talking points, as illustrated by vice presidential short-lister Stacey Abrams, don’t really hold up anymore since new evidence has emerged showing more corroboration for her story. So the Biden campaign has sent surrogates new talking points, relying heavily on the liberal media’s lazy reporting and calling into question Reade’s credibility. Gone is the idea that women should be believed, now they just need to be heard … then they can be dismissed, apparently. We get into the details and expose the hypocrisy.

