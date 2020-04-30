Reporter Asks Illinois Governor About His Wife Allegedly Leaving Town During Stay-At-Home Order

Democratic Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker refused to answer a reporter’s question Wednesday about why his wife left town to go to Florida while a stay-at-home order in the state is still in effect.

While Pritzker reportedly makes “regular public pleas for Illinoisans to be ‘All In'” during the stay-at-home order, the billionaire governor’s wife, M.K. Pritzker, “has been out of state,” according to a report from Patch reporter Mark Konkol.

“Specifically, the first lady has been spending time at their $12-million equestrian estate in Wellington, just down the horse trail from Bruce Springsteen, Bill Gates and Billy Joel, the family purchased shortly after J.B. was elected governor last year,” Konkol wrote in the Monday post.

The Patch reporter then took the opportunity Wednesday during the Q & A period of Pritzker’s daily coronavirus press conference to follow up on his report, according to local ABC outlet KHQA.

WATCH:

“Where’s the First Lady?” Konkol asked via a question reader. “Is she accompanied by a state security detail? Is she engaged in non-essential travel? What is your response to people who say the stay-at-home order and non-essential travel bans aren’t abided by your family?” (RELATED: Brit Hume Cites Two Reasons Why The Case For National Lockdown Is Getting ‘Weaker And Weaker’)

“The first thing I’d like to say is that in politics it used to be that we kept our families out of it,” Pritzker responded. “My official duties have nothing to do with my family. So, I’m just not going to answer that question. It’s inappropriate and I find it reprehensible, honestly that, that, uh that reporter wrote a story about it.”