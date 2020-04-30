China Showdown: Trump Versus Biden

Now that former Vice President Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election, the two politicians’ records on China can and should be compared.

How to deal with China, the nascent superpower in the East, has been a contentious issue for some time. It was even one of the defining questions of the 2016 presidential campaign. Particularly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, for which it is at least partially responsible, China’s growing power and influence will remain an important issue going into the 2020 presidential campaign cycle. (RELATED: More Than A Million Jobs Went Overseas Thanks To Trade Deals Joe Biden Supported, And It Could Hurt Him In An Election)

Biden’s tangled multi-decade relationship with China

Biden’s attitude toward China throughout his political career has been somewhat dismissive, though his family has developed ties to the country that deserve careful scrutiny.

As recently as May 2019 in a campaign stump speech, Joe Biden said:

China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man. They can’t even figure out how to deal with the fact that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the . . . west. They can’t figure out how they’re going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system . . . They’re not bad folks, folks, but guess what. They’re not competition for us.

Even a decade ago, the idea that China is “not competition” would have been inaccurate. Manufacturing began to flee the U.S. for the cheaper Chinese markets almost immediately following China’s entrance into the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001.

Biden even referred to Trump’s travel ban on China, effective February 2 and now supported by most of the Democratic Party, as “hysteria, xenophobia and fear-mongering.”

The relationship between China and the Bidens gets more complicated once Hunter Biden, Joe’s son, gets involved. When Joe was still serving as vice president, there was a massive deal done between Chinese state-run companies and a “series of LLCs” created by Hunter and his partners.

The deal involved $1.5 billion being invested by a subsidiary of the Bank of China into Rosemont Seneca Partners, created by Hunter Biden. Later, Rosemont Realty, a partner company of Rosemont Seneca Partners, was bought by the Chinese company Gemini Investments in a deal that “included a $3 billion commitment from the Chinese” for the purchase of funding development opportunities within the U.S. Disturbingly, these deals occurred while Joe Biden was serving as vice president and helping shape U.S. policy on China.

Trump’s erratic China policy

The promise to end the mass exodus of U.S. manufacturing to China and return jobs to America was a key part of Trump’s 2016 campaign. Trump at least verbally recognizes the threat China poses to the U.S. and has succeeded in toughening U.S. trade policy towards China. However, it remains to be seen whether his actions will have any long-term success.

Trump, prior to launching a trade war against China, declared the U.S. “will no longer turn a blind eye to unfair economic practices.” The first step of the trade war was enactment of $500 billion worth of tariffs on a variety of Chinese imports, including steel, aluminum and solar panels. (RELATED: How Exactly Is Trump’s USMCA Trade Deal Different From NAFTA?)

The tariff war was partially resolved in January 2020 at the signing of the “phase one” trade deal between China and America. However, that deal was closer to a “truce” than an actual victory on trade. The deal lowered some tariffs, but many remained on industries such as oil and natural gas. Additionally, almost two-thirds of Chinese imports are still under tariffs. The deal also fails to address some of the core political issues, such as Chinese currency manipulation and the flight of U.S. manufacturing jobs. The Trump administration recognizes that the deal is, in some ways, “incomplete.”

The Trump administration has been harsher toward China during the coronavirus crisis than the Biden campaign. As previously mentioned, Biden referred to the Chinese travel ban as “xenophobic,” while Trump has explicitly referred to coronavirus as the “Chinese virus.”

Trump has also halted over $400 million dollars of yearly funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) over its alleged malfeasance in handling coronavirus. The WHO has faced criticism from many for “running interference for China,” with their Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus winning his seat following China’s backing in a 2017 election.

Public sentiment over the last several months has swung strongly against China, setting a 15-year record high with a recent Pew Research Poll showing that 66% of Americans have a negative view towards China. This shift in American attitudes, fueled in part by economic losses that the coronavirus has only multiplied, could mean that both presidential candidates’ records on China policy will take an important role in deciding the upcoming presidential election.