McConnell Says Senate Will Be In Session Monday After New Guidance — House Will Remain Out Of Session

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement Friday saying the Senate will be in session Monday, as planned, after new guidance from the Office of the Attending Physician.

“I am grateful to Dr. Monahan, the entire Office of the Attending Physician (OAP), the Senate Rules Committee, and the offices of the Sergeant at Arms, the Architect of the Capitol, and the Secretary of the Senate. All of these dedicated professionals have worked hard to develop solutions so the United States Senate can smartly and safely begin resuming our critical in-person work on Monday,” McConnell said in his statement.

“Today the OAP has transmitted detailed advice to members and committees. It covers a wide variety of subjects, from staffing levels to physical workspaces to self-screening procedures to conduct at home every morning. Some practical questions will necessarily be addressed Senate-wide. Many others will be addressed office-by-office. I strongly urge my colleagues to consult these guidelines as we carefully resume in-person work,” McConnell’s statement continued.

This comes as Democratic leadership on Tuesday canceled the House of Representatives’ plans to return back to Washington, D.C., next week, just one day after Democrats made the announcement. According to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the Capitol physician advised them not to return as well amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the Washington area.

“We made a judgment that we will not come back next week but that we hope to come back very soon,” Hoyer said. (RELATED: House Cancels Plan To Return Next Week One Day After Making Announcement)

“All across our nation, American workers in essential sectors are following expert advice and taking new precautions while they continue reporting for duty and performing irreplaceable work their country needs. Starting Monday, the Senate will do the same. There is critical business waiting for us, including continued action on COVID-19 but also urgent national-security legislation and nominations for key government positions,” McConnell continued.

“I look forward to seeing my colleagues on Monday. We will continue to stand together for the American people — even as we stand six feet apart,” he concluded. (RELATED: Senate Approves $484 Billion Coronavirus Phase 3.5 Bill)

The Senate now hopes to work together with the White House on passing new legislation to help combat the coronavirus and help American workers struggling across the country.