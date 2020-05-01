Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Patriots Democratic Primary Wrap: Media Response To Biden’s Denial

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a primary night appearance at The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Former Vice President Joe Biden issued a formal statement Friday, appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to deny claims that he had sexually assaulted former aide Tara Reade.

Biden’s statement, which came weeks after Reade went public with the accusation against him, unequivocally denied the assault ever happened and touted his work on behalf of gender equality both in the Senate and as vice president.

“This never happened,” Biden declared, saying that there were inconsistencies in Reade’s account that warranted further scrutiny. “Responsible news organizations should examine and evaluate the full and growing record of inconsistencies in her story, which has changed repeatedly in both small and big ways.”

Reade also called for the University of Delaware to release documents from Biden’s time in the Senate, which she said would include proof that she had filed a claim against him at the time.

Biden argued against releasing all of the documents, saying that certain things might be taken “out of context” and used as “campaign fodder.” He did not give specifics with regard to which things he thought might be problematic.

Even as Biden made his Friday morning appearance on MSNBC, other outlets and personalities began to react to the former vice president’s denial.

Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin breathed “a sigh of relief” and all but declared Biden innocent.

Rubin went on to suggest that Reade, despite having corroborating witnesses, was somehow less credible than Dr. Christine Blasey Ford — who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault but could not remember the date or the location or provide witnesses.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper tried to turn the conversation to President Donald Trump, suggesting that he ought to address claims made against him by a number of women.

On ABC’s “The View,” where even conservative voice Meghan McCain has expressed the possibility that she could support Biden, neither Reade’s accusations nor Biden’s comments rated a mention.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace weighed in on the topic, suggesting that rightwing news outlets were using Reade as a means to an end. “The right isn’t running an intellectually honest operation to get to the bottom of whether Tara Reade was victimized. The right is running a smear campaign against Joe Biden,” she said.

Norman Ornstein, contributing editor for The Atlantic, suggested that Reade’s claims should be counterbalanced by “her ardent support of Sanders and her infatuation with Putin.”

The New York Post’s Jonathan Levine noted that Reade, who has said that she would testify and has been more than willing to speak on television about her claims, has only received invitations to do so from one network: Fox News.

Reade did previously tell her story on camera with “The Hill” hosts Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti, formerly of the Daily Caller.

