Patriots Democratic Primary Wrap: Media Response To Biden’s Denial

Former Vice President Joe Biden issued a formal statement Friday, appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to deny claims that he had sexually assaulted former aide Tara Reade.

Biden’s statement, which came weeks after Reade went public with the accusation against him, unequivocally denied the assault ever happened and touted his work on behalf of gender equality both in the Senate and as vice president.

It’s now been 5 weeks, so we figured it was time for an update. 5 weeks, 19 interviews, and 142 questions for @JoeBiden with no mention of sexual assault claim. https://t.co/rzVWh1qdir — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 29, 2020

“This never happened,” Biden declared, saying that there were inconsistencies in Reade’s account that warranted further scrutiny. “Responsible news organizations should examine and evaluate the full and growing record of inconsistencies in her story, which has changed repeatedly in both small and big ways.”

Joe Biden released a statement Friday denying a former aide’s claims he sexually assaulted her 27 years ago, saying of Tara Reade’s allegation: “This never happened.” The statement is the first detailed response from Biden to Reade’s allegation. https://t.co/BBynE7u9zV — CNN (@CNN) May 1, 2020

Reade also called for the University of Delaware to release documents from Biden’s time in the Senate, which she said would include proof that she had filed a claim against him at the time.

Biden argued against releasing all of the documents, saying that certain things might be taken “out of context” and used as “campaign fodder.” He did not give specifics with regard to which things he thought might be problematic.

Joe Biden says his University of Delaware documents should not be revealed because he’s “running for public office” pic.twitter.com/GJgvpkq663 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 1, 2020

Biden:

“I’m an open book, there’s nothing to hide, nothing at all…[the papers at University of Delaware] weren’t supposed to be sealed.” Also Biden:

“The idea [the papers] would be made public while I was running for public office, they could really be taken out of context…” — Richard Walters (@rww_gop) May 1, 2020

Even as Biden made his Friday morning appearance on MSNBC, other outlets and personalities began to react to the former vice president’s denial.

Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin breathed “a sigh of relief” and all but declared Biden innocent.

I don’t know what more the Biden camp could have hoped for. A long eloquent statement the press will be obliged to quote. Unequivocal denial and earnest appearance in tough interview. Everyone breaths a sigh of relief but it is easy when your guy is innocent — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 1, 2020

Rubin went on to suggest that Reade, despite having corroborating witnesses, was somehow less credible than Dr. Christine Blasey Ford — who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault but could not remember the date or the location or provide witnesses.

And let’s get real: Reade and Ford are not similar accusers. Ford’s story was consistent for years. Reade’s has not been. Ford did not claim to have complained contemporaneously; Reade did and was rebutted by Biden staff to whom she would have complained. https://t.co/VNgsaqB1f0 — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 1, 2020

CNN anchor Jake Tapper tried to turn the conversation to President Donald Trump, suggesting that he ought to address claims made against him by a number of women.

So is it now time for President Trump to sit for an interview and take questions like this about allegations made by Jessica Leeds and Kristin Anderson and Jill Harth and Lisa Boyne and Mariah Billado and Victoria Hughes and Temple Taggart and Cathy Heller and Karen Virginia and https://t.co/mfGAFiQbuJ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 1, 2020

2/ …Tasha Dixon and Bridget Sullivan and Melinda McGillivray and Natasha Stoynoff and Jennifer Murphy and Juliet Huddy and Rachel Crooks and Samantha Holvey and Jessica Drake and Ninni Laaksonen and Summer Zervos and Cassandra Searles and Karen Johnson and — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 1, 2020

On ABC’s “The View,” where even conservative voice Meghan McCain has expressed the possibility that she could support Biden, neither Reade’s accusations nor Biden’s comments rated a mention.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace weighed in on the topic, suggesting that rightwing news outlets were using Reade as a means to an end. “The right isn’t running an intellectually honest operation to get to the bottom of whether Tara Reade was victimized. The right is running a smear campaign against Joe Biden,” she said.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: “The right isn’t running an intellectually honest operation to get to the bottom of whether Tara Reade was victimized. The right is running a smear campaign against Joe Biden.” pic.twitter.com/G0QUf9iryN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 1, 2020

Norman Ornstein, contributing editor for The Atlantic, suggested that Reade’s claims should be counterbalanced by “her ardent support of Sanders and her infatuation with Putin.”

How can MSNBC report every hour on Tara Reade’s allegations against Biden without mentioning her ardent support of Sanders and her infatuation with Putin? — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) May 1, 2020

The New York Post’s Jonathan Levine noted that Reade, who has said that she would testify and has been more than willing to speak on television about her claims, has only received invitations to do so from one network: Fox News.

Ms. Reade told me Wednesday that the only offers she’s had to appear on television have come from Fox Newshttps://t.co/x42PjzFSNo — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 1, 2020

Reade did previously tell her story on camera with “The Hill” hosts Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti, formerly of the Daily Caller.

Over a month ago, @esaagar and I sat down with #TaraReade to hear firsthand her allegation against Joe Biden in her first on-camera interview. Here is what she had to say: https://t.co/CjtSz6YjFQ cc @ReadeAlexandra pic.twitter.com/MTSpdBL8bC — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) May 1, 2020

