Finally, A High-End Electric Toothbrush That Doesn’t Cost A Fortune

While you may brush your teeth multiple times a day, doing so with a regular toothbrush may not be cutting it anymore. According to a study reported in Healthline, electric toothbrushes can more effective when it comes to combating plaque buildup and gingivitis.

Unfortunately, electric toothbrushes also tend to cost a fortune, with some models running upwards of $200. The folks behind the ProSonic Ultra Whitening Sonic Toothbrush are looking to change that, though, by offering a deep-cleaning electric toothbrush that will only run you a fraction of that price. In fact, you can even get it on sale now for only $29.95.

Engineered to put out a whopping 40,000 strokes per minute, this brush doesn’t play around, and after just two weeks, you can significantly improve your gum health.

But its impressive brush strokes are just the tip of the iceberg. The ProSonic Ultra Whitening Sonic Toothbrush also boasts four cleaning modes — gentle, daily, whiten, and polish — allowing you to tailor each brushing session to fit your comfort level and cleaning needs. It even has a built-in timer that lets you know when you’ve adequately scrubbed your chompers, ensuring you reach the dentist-recommended 2-minute cleaning time every time you use it.

The ProSonic Ultra Whitening Sonic Toothbrush comes with four replaceable brush heads, and thanks to the brush’s waterproof build, it won’t be affected by getting wet. Plus, you can expect this brush to last longer than any other electric toothbrush out there, running at full-force for up to 21 days per charge. But don’t worry — when comes time to juice that sucker back up, it’ll let you know.

The ProSonic Ultra Whitening Sonic Toothbrush is quickly becoming a favorite among users and has been featured on sites like The New York Post, Mashable, BoingBoing, and more.

After reading some of the brush’s many positive reviews, you’ll likely want to give it a whirl yourself:

“This product works very well. I like that it buzzes so you know when to go to the next quadrant of your mouth. Teeth feel very clean and polished. I would recommend this product.” – Afi S.

“It is gentle and seems to clean well.” – Sheila R.

“Mouth tickler! It works exactly as it states. I am really satisfied with this purchase.” – Sean M.

