What’s It Like Being An American Living In China During The Coronavirus Pandemic?

On today’s podcast, we talk to a listener named Paul who lives in Virginia, but is currently living in Shanghai, China. We discuss what it’s like living in communist China in the time of coronavirus. How is the Chinese state media covering the pandemic and the U.S., respectively? We also get into what it’s like to live and work in a communist country and how it feels to go through government-mandated quarantine.
(RELATED: China Lied About Extent Of Pandemic In Order To Hoard Medical Supplies, DHS Report Says)
(RELATED: China’s Coronavirus Cover-Up Rips Pages From Soviet Chernobyl Playbook: Report)
(RELATED: WHO Says China Blocking It From Investigation Into Coronavirus Origin)
