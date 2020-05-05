‘Feeding My Kids Is Not Selfish’: Salon Owner Chooses Jail Over Complying With Stay-At-Home Order

A Dallas salon owner who refused to close her business during a stay-at-home order despite multiple court orders was sentenced to seven days in jail on Wednesday.

Dallas County Judge Eric Moye offered Shelley Luther, the owner of Salon À la Mode and Hot Mess Enterprises, a deal. If she apologized for “selfishly” keeping her business open, pay a fine and shut down until the governor’s order ends, she could avoid jail time. (RELATED: ‘This Is Not Freedom’: Elon Musk Blasts ‘Fascist’ Government Imposed Lockdowns)

“I have much respect for this court and laws. I have never been in this position before and it’s not someplace that I want to be. But I have to disagree with you, sir, when you say that I’m selfish because feeding my kids is not selfish. I have hairstylists that are going hungry because they would rather feed their kids So sir, if you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision. But I am not going to shut the salon,” Luther responded.

The judge told Shelley Luther she

could avoid jail time if she apologized, admitted she was wrong, and agreed to close her hair salon until it was allowed to open. This is her response…@CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/1phdNUsLme — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) May 5, 2020

Since she refused to apologize, court documents show the judge ruled against Luther for both criminal and civil contempt. She received a seven day sentence and a $500 fine to the county’s criminal and civil courts for each of the seven days in April that the salon remained open in defiance of the order, $7,000 total.

She was taken into custody and her attorney said he would immediately appeal the decision, according to CBS local. Conservative nonprofit organization Empower Texans started a petition telling Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to pardon Luther.

The governor also announced last week that hair salons, barbershops and nail salons can reopen in Texas this Friday with proper social distancing guidelines.