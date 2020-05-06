Elon Musk, Grimes Share Meaning Behind X Æ A-12 Baby Name, But We Still Don’t Know Exactly How It’s Pronounced

Elon Musk clarified Grimes’ explanation of the name of their baby, X Æ A-12.

Grimes took to Twitter on Tuesday to answer the big question: What in the world does the name of her newborn son mean?

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent ????

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️???? metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ ???????????? 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

According to Grimes, the X stands for “the unknown variable,” while Æ is the “elven spelling of Ai (love &/or artificial intelligence).”

A-12 is the “precursor to [the] SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.” She also added that A stands for “Archangel,” her favorite song.

Musk chimed in to clarify that it’s the “SR-71,” but that was all we got on the explanation of the name. Still leaves fans wondering how in the world do you pronounce it? (RELATED: Elon Musk Reveals Bizarre Name Of Newborn Baby Boy, X Æ A-12)

We don’t have any official confirmation, but Musk liked a tweet that asked if the name was pronounced “X Ash Archangel.” That seems to somewhat make sense, but we won’t know until Grimes or Musk actually explains how to pronounce it.

This guess is as good as I’ve seen on the internet: Æ is a letter in the Scandinavian alphabet and is pronounced Ash, while A-12 is a reconnaissance aircraft with the nickname Archangel.

The baby is reportedly doing well, according to Musk and we’ll all just be patiently waiting to figure out and learn how to correctly pronounce this child’s name.