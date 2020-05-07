Bad Company Frontman Brian Howe Reportedly Dead At 66

Bad Company frontman Brian Howe reportedly passed away Wednesday night of cardiac arrest. He was 66.

A family member confirmed the death of the singer to TMZ and shared that Howe died at his Florida home. He had suffered heart issues in the past and suffered a heart attack in 2017. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

“I feel we are all put in this world for a reason,” Howe’s son Brian shared with the outlet. “The passion for music was my father’s, and I am so happy that his legacy will live on.” (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

Rest in peace, Brian Howe. The former lead singer of the English hard rock supergroup Bad Company, has died at age 66https://t.co/rJFgSY868O — billboard (@billboard) May 7, 2020

Initial reports were unclear if the lead singer was on his way to the hospital when he died, but later authorities shared that paramedics arrived to his home where they had a brief conversation with him before he passed away.

In April, Howe’s last tweet talked about how, despite all his accomplishments, he wanted to appear on TV with famed comedian Ricky Gervais, per the New York Post.

“I’ve done a few things in my life,” the lead singer wrote on April 26. “I have sold millions of records and toured the world for the last 35 years but I want to appear on Tv with #RickyGervais who in my opinion is a genius.”

Howe’s career got started after he paired up with rocker Ted Nugent on his 1984 “Penetrator” album. He would later replace Paul Rodgers as the front man for the rock band and spend 8 years with the group, before walking away in 1994.

Howe was responsible for writing most of the hits on the group’s “Holy Water” album back in 1990, which became their most successful one to date.